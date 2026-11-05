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Jared Verse Has Honest Admission About His Slow Start
By Justin Hussong,7 days ago
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Jared Verse talked all sorts of trash heading into last week’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was his first game in Pittsburgh as a member of the Browns and he did all he could to fire his boys up to finally end that 22-game regular-season losing skid against their AFC North rivals, but it didn’t happen and he came out of the game having been humbled.