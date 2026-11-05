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Former teacher Ruiz declares victory in race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction
6 days ago
Former school teacher Teresa Leyba Ruiz declared victory Thursday over Republican Kimberly Yee in the race to become Arizona's next public schools chief. As of early Thursday afternoon, Ruiz held a sizable lead over Yee, with a more than 133,000 vote difference between the two. The race has yet to be called; many votes remain uncounted, but a change in the outcome is unlikely at this stage, with about 186,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County, where most of Arizona's voters live.