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Blue Darters finish regular season strong with victory over Timber Creek
By Justin Baltes, Interning Correspondent for The Apopka Voice,7 days ago
Apopka defeated Timber Creek behind quarterback Kai Goodling’s touchdown passes and several key defensive and special teams recoveries. The Blue Darters overcame early challenges and a lightning delay before pulling away in the second half. The victory brought Apopka’s regular-season record to 5-5, with its playoff status still uncertain.