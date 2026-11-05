undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Derby Police Release Video From October Fire
By STAFF,5 days ago
DERBY – Police Thursday released harrowing video showing officers rescuing residents from a house fire Oct. 23. According to a Facebook post from the department, patrolmen Jonathan Tirado and Ty Netto were dispatched after a house fire was reported at 272 Derby Ave. The building is a 10-unit apartment complex, with one streetside entrance and two floors below ground level.
1