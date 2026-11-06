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Adam Silver Backs Mavericks Owner Patrick Dumont's Plan for New Dallas Arena
By Sofia Vasquez,8 days ago
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he is bullish on Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, calling him a fan-first operator whose vision for Dallas could eventually include a brand-new arena. Silver's comments come after Dumont led the Mavericks on a weeklong trip to Macao in October for two NBA China Games against Houston, a visit that doubled as a showcase for Dumont's background running large-scale entertainment venues overseas.