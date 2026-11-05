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Retro Report: The opening of Walmart and its effect on local business
By Ethan Gallatin,6 days ago
Twenty-four years before Chick-fil-A opened on East State Street, people were standing a few hundred feet away protesting another national chain: Walmart. When the Walmart Supercenter opened in 2002, its arrival came after years of pushback from Athens residents concerned about what a retailer of its size could mean for local businesses and the city around them. Today, Walmart is a normal part of East State Street. Chick-fil-A is its newest neighbor.
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