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Senate President-Designate Jim Boyd releases the details of his inner circle
By Christine Sexton (via Florida Phoenix),5 days ago
The Florida Senate chamber on May 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Waagmeester/Florida Phoenix)Senate President-Designate Jim Boyd released on Thursday released details about his planned inner circle during his two-year rein as leader of the Florida Senate and confirmed an organizational session will be held in Tallahassee on Tuesday, Nov. 17.