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The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts to Open a 1920s-Era Jazz Club
By Candese Charles,8 days ago
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is working on a major transformation, a $45 million one. The “A New Stage” campaign aims to modernize the venue at the Theater District campus at 800 Bagby Street, according to the Houston Business Journal. It’s the first major renovation planned since The Hobby Center opened in 2002 and will include a redesigned Founders Club reminiscent of a 1920s jazz club.