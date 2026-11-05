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How Democrats plan to investigate the Trump administration after their midterm wins
By NPR,7 days ago
Democrats will be able to pass bills on their own when the new Congress is sworn in in January, but they can't make President Trump sign those bills into law. One thing that they can do on their own - investigate, investigate, investigate. NPR's Eric McDaniel is here in the studio now to share more about that part of the Democratic governing agenda. Hi, Eric.