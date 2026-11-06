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Students raise record 1M+ meals in 40th Student Hunger Drive; match pushes total to 2.8M
By KWQC Staff,7 days ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Students across the Quad Cities set an all-time record by raising more than 1 million meals on their own during the 40th annual Student Hunger Drive. Officials announced Thursday evening that students from 15 area schools collected and funded a record-setting 1,024,482 meals over the six-week campaign.
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