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Montezuma County elects new commissioner, rejects lodging tax increase
By LP McKay,4 days ago
Montezuma County voters have chosen Republican Rodney Cox for the District One seat on the Board of County Commissioners, defeating Democrat Rebecca Busic with about 57 percent of the vote. Cox will replace Commissioner Jim Candelaria who is term-limited. Montezuma County has only ever had one female commissioner, Helen McClellan, who served for one term.
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