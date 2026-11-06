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Grassroots surge and school funding concerns flip Missouri Senate District 8 after two decades of GOP control
By Zach Fisher,7 days ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Voters and organizers in Missouri Senate District 8 described frustration, grassroots organizing, and concern about public education in conversations with KCTV5 after Democrat Keri Ingle won a seat that had not been held by a Democrat in two decades. Missouri Senate District 8 covers parts...
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