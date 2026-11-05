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Microsoft fixes Excel 2016 copy-paste bug that reappeared in October update
By Help Desk Geek StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,7 days ago
November 5, 2026: In some Excel 2016 workbooks, pasting leaves the destination cell unchanged. That’s frustrating when you need to move data. The Register says Microsoft has issued replacement build 16.0.5574.1006 for MSI-based Excel 2016 installations. What Happened. In affected workbooks, copying a cell seems to work. Pasting leaves...