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Williamsburg Christian Academy Coach, 47, Jailed Over Alleged Relationship With Teen Player
By Claire Salinas,7 days ago
A former Williamsburg Christian Academy soccer coach is sitting in jail without bond after James City County police charged her with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship. Shannon Rebekah Meyyar, now 47, was taken into custody Thursday following an investigation into an anonymous tip that she had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student years earlier.