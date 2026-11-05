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TFDi Design’s MD-11 gets a separate tiller axis and dozens of fixes in update 1.1.37
By João Pinto,6 days ago
It’s quite possible you sometimes forget that the TFDi Design McDonnell Douglas MD-11 is one of the best classic long-haulers out there. The team mostly keeps to themselves, working on their current projects but occasionally dropping a few updates for their big airliner. It’s been a busy year for the tri-jet, though. The MD-11 “Definitive Edition” brought a major overhaul and MSFS 2024 support in January, and just last month it became the first fully shared, persistent aircraft on the Tailstrike network.