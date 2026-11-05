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10 states ranked by Senate ad dollars per person from highest to lowest
By Cris Tolomia,3 days ago
Maine's Senate ad money could cover a $167 heating-oil voucher per voting-age resident. See how 10 states compare on ad dollars per adult. Every senator casts one vote in the chamber, whether the seat represents a populous state or a small one. The cost of winning those seats follows no such rule of equality. Some seats carry more strategic value than others, and the bill for capturing them swings across a wide range. A handful of contests this year stands to decide which party controls both the Senate and the House. People who live in those states become the audience for an advertising war that much of the country escapes. The rest of the electorate watches from a distance, while a few states take the full brunt of each party's pitch.