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Teens Hurl Slurs at North Hills Shoppers in Viral Video, Mall Says It's Disappointed
By Brynn Hawthorne,8 days ago
A TikTok video showing two young teens hurling racist and homophobic slurs at shoppers near Raleigh's North Hills has racked up more than 40,000 views, reigniting concerns about unsupervised teen gatherings at the upscale shopping district. The woman who posted the clip says it captured just one of three separate encounters teens had with patrons there within the same stretch of time.
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