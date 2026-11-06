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Maximize views! TKO reveals talks to expand beyond Paramount+, including UFC on HBO
By Alexander Behunin,8 days ago
“UFC on HBO” could soon become reality. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officially moved its entire United States broadcast package to Paramount+ at the beginning of 2026. However, the promotion may eventually spread its programming across several additional networks—including HBO and TNT. TKO Group Holdings President and Chief Operating...