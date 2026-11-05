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Warren Haynes and Grace Potter Join Dave Schools & Friends For Music Club Show
By Relix Staff,6 days ago
Last night, Dave Schools & Friends played an unannounced show at New York’s Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center. The event was part of Music Club, a series of intimate events where members sign up to gain access to a season of club-size shows by top-tier touring acts. While the nights’ acts are not announced in advance, previous Music Club performers have included Goose, Mt. Joy, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Head and the Heart, Wilco, Greensky Bluegrass and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Schools also played a Music Club show in Charlotte, NC last year where Stephen Stills sat in.