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Kansas City metro food pantries, drives try to fill financial gaps for families as costs rise
By Jordan Fremstad,7 days ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Children’s Lighthouse Learning Center in Olathe is collecting non-perishable food items for families ahead of Thanksgiving. Food pantries and organizations across the metro are trying to fill financial gaps for families as costs rise. Economy tops voter concerns. An AP voter poll that surveyed voters...