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Hodge says Amir Jenkins is ahead of schedule in encouraging progress update
By WVadmin,7 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia. Ross Hodge offered an encouraging update on Amir Jenkins Thursday night, saying the West Virginia guard is ahead of schedule while remaining involved with the team. The comments provide a positive progress report as the Mountaineers work through the opening week of their season, but they do not establish a date for Jenkins to play.
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