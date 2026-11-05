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Packers to Host Wisconsin’s First Girls Flag Football State Championship
By BVM Sportsdesk,,6 days ago
The Packers will host Wisconsin’s first high school girls flag football state championship at Titletown on Nov. 7. Six teams qualified through leagues meeting Packers Football Outreach requirements, with a single-elimination tournament culminating in the inaugural title game. Admission is free, and the event will also feature food trucks, music and a performance by the Art-Hop Collective.
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