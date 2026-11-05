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Packers, Razorbacks Launch Touchdown School Flag Football Program
By BVM Sportsdesk,,6 days ago
The Green Bay Packers and ifm Razorbacks Ravensburg are teaming up to expand flag football in southern Germany through the “Touchdown School” program. Razorbacks coaches will teach children the sport’s fundamentals, while Packers-branded equipment supports the initiative. The partnership is part of the Packers’ broader effort to grow the game and connect with communities in Germany.