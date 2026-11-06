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Stock market rises & falls post-election, but financial advisors warn against overreaction
By Reporter,7 days ago
SEATTLE — The stock market made almost a complete reversal Thursday, after stocks soared the day before, following Democrats' decisive victory in the midterm elections. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,569 points, or roughly 3%, to reach its best day since April 2025. Stocks generally do well in the months following any midterm U.S. election, regardless of who wins, the Associated Press noted.