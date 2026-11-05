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Marlins plan to 'hit strikes hard' under new hitting coach
6 days ago
MIAMI – “Hit strikes hard.”. New Marlins hitting coach Dillon Lawson’s hitting philosophy revolves around that strategy, one that stems from his time as a Minor League hitting coach with the Astros’ organization from 2016-18. He brought it over during his tenures with the Yankees (‘19-23) and Red Sox (‘25-26) before landing with the Marlins and reuniting with director of hitting Joe Migliaccio and assistant hitting coach Chris Hess.