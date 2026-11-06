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Kansas City Zoo lights up the holidays with ‘Glimmer,’ a hidden pop-up bar inside GloWild
By Heidi Schmidt,7 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The holiday lights are staying on late at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium. This time it’s not just for the animals. The zoo opened “Glimmer” on November 4. The holiday pop-up is offering adults a festive, kid-free escape this holiday season. The 21-and-older holiday pop-up welcomes guests inside the Tropics Event Pavilion as part of the annual GloWild lantern festival.