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Winthrop Women’s Basketball Opens Season Against Newberry
By Kellan Hudson,4 days ago
Winthrop Women’s Basketball’s future looks bright with new players and top talent. The Winthrop Eagles women’s basketball team l is back in action with their season debut on November 2nd, against Newberry. The team is looking for the local Rock Hill community and WInthrop student body to get out to games and support the team in as many ways as they can.