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Mark Arts kicks off 59th annual Holiday Tables exhibition in Wichita
By Angela Smith,7 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Holiday tradition took center stage in Wichita on Thursday as Mark Arts opened its 59th annual Holiday Tables exhibition. Visitors gathered to view elaborate, custom tablescapes designed by local creatives, area businesses, and civic organizations. The multi-day showcase also features pop-up shopping, artisan boutiques, and special evening community gatherings.