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Charlotte women's soccer closes regular season with victory over Temple
By Jaden Glenn,6 days ago
Charlotte women's soccer concluded its regular season with a dominant 3-0 victory over the University of Temple on Nov. 3 at Jen Gaber Field. Following the victory, the 49ers sit at 10-6-1, securing the No. 2 seed as they prepare for their match against No. 7 Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in the American Women's Soccer Championship quarterfinal.