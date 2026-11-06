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From tagging to bite archives: How researchers track sharks on Florida's Gulf Coast
7 days ago
BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — Researchers with Friends of Rookery Bay are tagging and tracking sharks to better understand their behavior and movements. Their first catch was a bull shark. "That’s the umbilical scar right there. So this is the young of the year. It’s healed up, but it’s not completely missing. This is a male," researchers said while examining the shark.