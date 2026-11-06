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Best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: Secure $55 bonus for Jaguars vs. Ravens, Thursday Night Football picks
By James Holliman,8 days ago
Sports fans looking to make predictions on Thursday Night Football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The Baltimore Ravens will be without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson when they host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff for Thursday Night Football is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Without Jackson in the lineup, the Ravens are priced at $0.22 to beat the Jaguars, who are trading at $0.79 per share. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: