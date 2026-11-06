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Latest Humboldt Count: Fortuna’s Measure D Exactly Tied as Measure K Loses Ground in Latest Election Results
By Kym Kemp,7 days ago
Humboldt County released its first post-election results Thursday, November 5, adding 3,900 ballots to the count and updating local races and ballot measures. Here’s what changed since the last election-night report, with a closer look at Measure K and several contests still separated by just a handful of votes.