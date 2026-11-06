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Sanford clinic in Minot holds grand opening
By Sadie Lynn,7 days ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The new Sanford Landmark clinic in north Minot held its official grand opening on Thursday. We got to tour the new facility a few weeks ago, and now the building has seen a few updates. The clinic is able to provide most services in one building, including mammogram screenings. They also provide pediatrics, primary care, family care, X-Ray, and more.
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