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St. John Valley weather, Nov. 4-10, 2026
8 days ago
Rain and patchy fog will continue across the Saint John Valley on Wednesday as warmer air moves into northern Maine. The rain should ease later in the day, though the change may come sooner near Van Buren than around Fort Kent. Another 0.25-0.50 inch is possible in the Fort Kent area. Southwest winds may briefly gust near 30 mph during the morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s, followed by a mostly cloudy and largely dry night.