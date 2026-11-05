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Bob Dylan Meets with Pope Leo XIV
By Relix Staff,5 days ago
Bob Dylan’s current European run has been marked by a number of surprises. He’s busted out a handful of tunes for the first time in years, ranging from the 1963 The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan favorite “Girl from the North Country” to the 2001 “Love and Theft” number “High Water (For Charley Patton),” swapped in Julian Lage for guitarist Mike Seal partway through the tour with explanation and even added some extra versus to “Tangled Up in Blue” when he revived that classic.