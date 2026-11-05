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The Social Reckoning — Plus a Trailer for The Exorcist: Martyrs
6 days ago
In this episode, hosts Alan Jackson and Chris Frye review 'The Social Reckoning,' a film by Aaron Sorkin that explores the evolution of Facebook. They discuss the film's direction, the effectiveness of dramatization versus documentary, and the challenges of balancing humor with serious themes. The conversation delves into the film's prologue, character portrayals, and the effectiveness of humor, ultimately critiquing the heavy-handed storytelling and directorial choices of Aaron Sorkin. Despite some strong performances, the film struggles to resonate due to its lack of depth and reliance on familiar tropes. The conversation delves into various film projects, including 'The Comebacker' and the revival of 'The Exorcist' franchise, highlighting the excitement for unique storytelling in cinema. Additionally, recommendations for documentaries provide insights into social issues and personal narratives. Chapters 00:00 Introduction to the Film and Hosts 04:18 Overview of 'The Social Reckoning' 05:55 Sorkin's Approach and Comparisons 09:59 Critique of Dramatization vs. Documentary 10:04 Audience Expectations and Film Reception 12:19 Direction and Humor in Serious Themes 17:13 Sorkin's Signature Style and Its Impact 20:52 Final Thoughts on Score and Direction 21:25 Prologue Impact and Initial Impressions 24:22 Character Focus and Development 26:36 Mark Zuckerberg's Portrayal 28:14 Humor and Dialogue Effectiveness 30:38 Positive Performances Amidst Critique 32:06 Heavy-Handed Storytelling 34:23 Sorkin's Directorial Choices 36:47 Final Thoughts on the Film 40:59 Injury and Relationships in Sports 42:01 Exploring New Film Projects 43:30 The Comebacker: A Unique Perspective 44:55 The Exorcist Franchise Revival 51:19 Trailer Reactions and Expectations 54:46 Documentary Recommendations and Insights.