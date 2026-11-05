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Cardinal volleyball topples Cornerstone Christian Academy to earn district banner
By Daniel Sherriff,6 days ago
After winning a district tile in 2024 and a league title in 2025 the Cardinal Huskies’ girls’ volleyball team has combined both feats this season. The Huskies authored a new milestone in school history, topping Cornerstone Christian Academy 19-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 to capture the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division VII Northeast 1 district title last Thursday evening at Grand Valley High School.