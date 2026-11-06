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Malayshia Alford’s Foster Mother Charged With Murder After Girl Found in Trunk
By Grace L.,8 days ago
Malayshia Alford, the 10-year-old Philadelphia foster child previously identified in police reports as Jalayshia Alford, is at the center of a murder case after her foster mother, Carprice Williams, was charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and additional offenses, according to details from Thursday’s district attorney news conference.