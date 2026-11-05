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Straight Outta Compote
5 days ago
You are about to witness the strength of treat knowledge. So let’s set the record straight on who’s who in the fruit spread game. Representing the gelatinous crew is jelly, made from fruit juice rather than fruit pulp. Its swagger comes from its smooth, clear appearance and firm, gel-like consistency. On the grittier side of town is jam, which incorporates crushed or chopped fruit cooked with sugar. The preserves posse flexes with larger pieces of fruit suspended in syrup or gel. Applesauce keeps it smooth and simple, with cooked apples mashed or puréed into a softer, more uniform consistency. Then there’s chutney, bringing a little savory street cred with its mix of fruit, vinegar, spices and sometimes onions. And finally, compote rolls with tender chunks of fruit simmered in a looser, syrupy sauce. Different textures, different flavors, each with its own style.