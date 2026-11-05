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News 9 4 p.m. newscast 11/5/2026
7 days ago
Watch News 9 at 5 p.m. newscast 11/5/2026 now. Military Appreciation Night at Paycom Center will be Saturday during the OKC Thunder v. Washington Wizards basketball game. Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths, and it doesn’t take much water to become dangerous. News 9’s Lacey Swope explains how quickly floodwaters can turn deadly and why Oklahomans should always remember: Turn around, don’t drown.