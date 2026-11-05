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Winthrop’s Inspire Soccer Team Gives Athletes With Intellectual Impairment a National Stage
By Natalie Barthel,4 days ago
In its first season, the volunteer-run team has flown across the country, built friendships and set a model for inclusive sports in Rock Hill. Winthrop University now fields a team in the Inspire Soccer League, the first nationwide, year-long competitive league for athletes with intellectual impairment, and the team is changing what sports look like for the Rock Hill community.