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Ramaswamy’s biotech baggage haunted his political run
By Sy Mukherjee,7 days ago
Vivek Ramaswamy lost Ohio’s governor’s race Tuesday amid a surge of Democratic support. It ended pretty ugly. In the final days before the midterm elections, six biotech leaders publicly urged him to withdraw a television ad featuring the estranged mother of his opponent, Amy Acton, arguing that it ignored documented childhood trauma and betrayed the evidence-based standards of their industry. The ad had already drawn criticism from both parties. Ramaswamy, who was running as a Republican, defended it.
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