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Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Thornton (back) was a limited participant at the Raiders' practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of the team's official site reports. Thornton was added to the injury report with an apparent back injury after opening the week as a full participant Wednesday. The fact that the wide receiver was able to practice in any capacity is a positive sign, but he will have one more chance to log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.