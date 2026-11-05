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New equipment coming to Manhattan park
4 days ago
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Little Apple residents can expect some big changes to come in the weeks ahead to a local park as new equipment is installed. City of Manhattan Parks & Recreation officials shared in a press release that work started on the improvement project at Douglass Park on Nov. 4. The project area at the park will remain closed during the construction period, which is anticipated to continue to the end of the year.
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