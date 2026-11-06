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Former Wilkes County register of deeds pleads guilty to felony meth charge
By Daisy Gonzalez-Quezada,7 days ago
Wilkes County, N.C. — The former Wilkes County register of deeds has pleaded guilty to felony drug charges in a case investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation. Misty Michelle Smithey, 48, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wilkes County to felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. SBI agents arrested Smithey on March 11.