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Core Scientific to quit Bitcoin mining by year-end as AI business surges
By Felix Ng,7 days ago
Core Scientific said it expects to exit Bitcoin mining by the end of 2026 as it shifts its business toward artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure. “We expect to complete the wind-down during the fourth quarter and enter 2027 as a pure-play, high-density colocation provider,” said Core Scientific chief financial...