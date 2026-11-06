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Expected policy, oversight shifts after midterm elections call for proactive engagement, industry advocates say
By Kimberly Bonvissuto,8 days ago
The coming shifts in state and federal governments following Tuesday’s elections are likely to produce a more active and varied state policy environment over the next several years, senior living leaders tell McKnight’s Senior Living. The election saw Democrats win control of both the US Senate and House...