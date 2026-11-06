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National Healthcare Properties pivot to pure-play senior housing REIT continues as portfolio grows by 22 in quarter
By Kimberly Bonvissuto,8 days ago
2026 has been a “transformational year” for National Healthcare Properties, as the real estate investment trust continues to exit its outpatient medical facility portfolio in pursuit of becoming a senior housing operating portfolio-only company. During a third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, CEO and President Michael Anderson said that...