undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NPF Selects 82 Journalists Worldwide for 2026 Rare Disease Reporting Fellowship
5 days ago
The National Press Foundation has selected 82 journalists from around the world to participate in the 2026 Rare Disease Reporting Fellowship, Nov. 16-20. The journalism training program, sponsored by the Paris-based Fondation Ipsen, will explore many issues affecting people living with one of more than 7,000 rare diseases globally. Core themes for this year’s training include mental health and policy supports for rare disease families, access to clinical trials, the future of research on rare childhood brain cancers and the power of youth advocacy.