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NFA board members map out the way forward
By Steve Feldman,3 days ago
Sint Maarten—The National Floorcovering Alliance, the success-minded group of 40 of the top retailers in the industry, elected its board of directors for the next two years at its fall meeting here earlier this month. The incoming board includes president: Scott Browne, Macco’s Floor Covering Center; vice president: Dave Chambers, Nebraska Furniture Mart; treasurer: Susan Hadinger, Hadinger Flooring; secretary: Sam Locher, AJ Rose; board member at large: Penny Carnino, Grigsby’s Carpet Tile and Hardwood; and past president: Ian Newton, Flooring 101. Two more at-large board members will be elected in January. FCNews publisher Steven Feldman sat down with the newly elected board for a 30-minute interview to discuss, among other things, goals and objectives going forward.